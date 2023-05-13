Dr Jayaraj takes charge as NIELIT’s executive director

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Jayaraj U Kidav took over the charge as executive director of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) of the city on Friday. He worked as head of the Research Group (VLSI, Product Engineering and CPS) at NIELIT Calicut.

After obtaining BE-ECE (2000), and ME-VLSI Design (2002), he completed Ph D in VLSI Signal Processing in the year 2020.

Before joining NIELIT, he was a Senior Scientist at Signal Processing Systems Division in Defence Research and Development Organisation (Cochin).