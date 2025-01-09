Dr Kamble appointed in-charge principal of Govt College of Arts & Sci

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Bhagwan Pandurang Kamble, the Head of the Hindi Department, was appointed -incharge principal of the Government College of Arts and Science. This is the only college in Marathwada to have completed a century.

The post fell vacant after the incharge Dr Rohini Kulkarni-Pandhare retired recently. This college has a long and bright educational tradition. Dr Kamble was appointed incharge of the in-charge principal of the college. He took the charge of the post from Dr Rohini.

He hails from Umarga Manna in Udgir tehsil of Latur. Dr Kamble served as the principal of a college in Vengurla in Konkan and was selected as a professor of Hindi at the Government Vidarbha Institute of Science and Technology (Amravati) through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

After working in Amravati for eight consecutive years, Dr Kamble joined the Government College of Arts and Science in 2015 after the transfer. Since then, he has been teaching in the Hindi department here.