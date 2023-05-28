Dr Mazhar Farooqui appointed member of UGC Standing Committee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Mazhar Ahmed Farooqui, the Principal of Maulana Azad College was appointed member of the Standing Committee of the University Grants Committee (UGC).

Dr Farooqui has teaching and research experience of 30 years while 23 students have completed Ph D under his guidance. He has also published 400 research papers and there are nine patents to his credit. He also worked as dean of the Science and Technology faculty of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and heads an academic group for research in chemistry.

It may be noted that the UGC has constituted a nine-member committee to check violations in the appointment of teachers and award of Ph D degrees in higher educational institutions after its decision taken during the 568th meeting held recently.

The UGC implements two regulations, setting the conditions to determine and maintain standards in selecting candidates for the appointment of teachers and quality of research degrees awarded in higher education institutes.

The regulations are as follows;

1. UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education, 2018.

2. University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022.

Despite this, the UGC gets complaints from stakeholders. So, a standing committee was formed to monitor the appointment of teachers and the award of PhD degrees.