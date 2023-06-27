Dr Murhari Kele is a versatile personality

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Murhari Kele, a versatile personality and an officer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), was praised for his remarkable work in various fields, including literature, film, and spirituality, at a book release function held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday. The book, titled 'Prakashyatri: Dr Murhari Kele,' was edited by Dr Shivaji Tikande and Datta Kivne and released by Kautikrao Thale Patil, president of the Marathwada Sahitya Parishad, and other dignitaries.

Dr Kele was described as a pathfinder and energetic personality who serves as a lamp for his employees. He is known for his unique contributions, including writing a biography of his parents and his own autobiography. The speakers at the event encouraged him to continue exploring different fields, including literature, hydrogen fuel research, and electricity transmission without a medium. Dr Kele also highlighted the role of his employees in supplying electricity to farmers in Maharashtra, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The event was anchored by Vikas Adhe and Deepak Mane, and the vote of thanks was proposed by Rajendra Rathod.