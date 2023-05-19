Dr Patil appointed on academic council

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shreeyash College of Engineering and Technology’s Prof Dr BM Patil was appointed on the academic council of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (Lonere) for three years. Dr Patil has a wide experience of working on various educational committees of the university. He has secured his Ph.D in computer science from IIT Roorkee, Haridwar district, Uttarakhand state.