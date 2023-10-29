Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women organises ‘History Week’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of History of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women organised various competitions including general knowledge, essay writing elocution on Sir Sayed Ahmed Khan and Aligarh Movement’ as part of observing history week recently.

University-level topper in History subject Humna Tahreem Riyazuddin Siddiqui was felicitated in the valedictory programme of the week. Head of the History Department Dr Shaikh Abdullah explained the aims and objectives of the Competition.

In his presidential speech, College principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui explained the achievements and struggles of Sir Sayed Ahmed Khan and the Aligarh Movement. He described Dr Rafiq Zakaria as the Sir Syed Ahmed Khan of Deccan-Aurangabad.

Dr Khan Mahlequa, Dr Kaneez Fatema, Dr Shaikh Annis, Dr Noorul-Ain and Dr Mirza Aref Baig were the judges. Vice Principal Dr Vidya Pardhan, Dr Tanmay Paithankar, Junior College Principal Sheema Naaz and others were present. Dr Lubna Shireen conducted the proceedings of the programme while Romaisa Mehwish proposed a vote of thanks.