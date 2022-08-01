Dr Saboo felicitated

Aurangabad, July 31:

Dr R M Saboo, a renowned senior medical practitioner of Hyderabad was felicitated by Association of Physicians of Hyderabad recently in a function organised at Hyderabad for his enormous contribution to the social and medical field.

Dr Saboo worked as assistant professor of medicine and contributed enormously in the medical and social field. He has several other awards to his credit and also shouldered various responsibilities in several organisations. He worked as the chairman of Association of Physicians of India and Indian Medical Association. He is also the founder secretar of Rajasthani Graduates Association, and managing trustee of Marwadi Hindi Vadyalaya, Bhamashaw Medical and Health Cooperative Society .