Dr Sonawne elected MSMTA president
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 15, 2022 08:05 PM2022-01-15T20:05:09+5:302022-01-15T20:05:09+5:30
Associate Professor of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Bharat Sonawane and another Associate Professor Dr Radhey Khetre were recently elected president and secretary of Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association (MSMTA) respectively.
The Teachers Association is an organisation that works in all the government medical colleges in the State to address various issues of medical teachers.