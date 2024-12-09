Dr Tupe Enquiry Committee visits Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar: Dr Keshav Tupe Enquiry Committee visited Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) campus on Monday to probe the regularisation of 11 teachers working in the various departments.

It may be noted that the then vice-chancellor Dr Nagnath Kottapalle appointed 24 teachers in the different departments on a contract basis. Some teachers and youth organisations made complaints to the Higher Education Department.

In the complaints, it was stated these teachers were appointed on a contract basis from the university fund and there was no Government representative in the selection process.

The complainant said that the administration regularised the services of these teachers without following the required norms. Following this, the Higher Education Department set up a committee led by Dr Keshav Tupe. The committee heard the side of the complaints and sought documents to prove their claim. It also allowed the university administration to present its side.