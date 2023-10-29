Dr Wagh appointed director of Lifelong Learning Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Anand Madhavrao Wagh was appointed director of the Lifelong Learning and Extension Services Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made this appointment. The post of director fell vacant as Dr Sanjay Moon joined Pandit Nehru College as principal. Dr Wagh who has been in the field of teaching and research for the past 30 years took charge from his outgoing counterpart, Dr Sanjay Moon. Dr Wagh has obtained 13 degrees in different subjects.