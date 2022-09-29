Antarmana Acharya Shri 108 Prasannasagarji

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

Param Pujya Antarmana Acharya Shri 108 Prasannasagarji Maharaj, engaged in his meditation at Sammed Shikharji, through his daily preachings on Friday said that drawing a straight line is a very tedious task for a man who is not focused.

Acharyaji said, it is a very difficult task to exchange good habits, thoughts, behavior, speech and words with one another. There is a huge difference between a man's face and his character. People who lead a good life don't want to get involved and people who live in a mess can’t live in peace. People who live a peaceful life, want to stay away from debates. We realized that today's man is living in a conflicted nature. Peace is the nature of the soul, but his heart is full of conflict. Living in nature is dharma and living in emotion is adharma.