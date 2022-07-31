Draws for category-wise reservation for Zilla Parishad

Reservation for SC, ST, OBCs and open categories

Aurangabad, July 28:

All category-wise reservation draws for Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti general elections were held on Thursday. There are 70 wards for ZP in which 39 wards are reserved for the open category. There are 19 wards for women, including 9 for women of other backward classes. There are a total of 9 wards for Scheduled Tribes (ST) out of which 5 are reserved for women and 2 out of 4 wards are reserved for women of Scheduled Castes (SC) category. Reservation was made considering the context of previous three elections including 2017 elections.

Shruti Gatkhane, a girl, picked up draws in a programme held at the district collector office on Thursday in the presence of collector Sunil Chavan, deputy collector Prabodaya Mule and other officials. Descending order of population was taken as the basis for deriving reservation for SC category. The percentage that came out after the survey of the commission dedicated to OBC reservation was considered.

Reservation of 22 wards of PS

The reservation of 22 wards for the Panchayat Samiti general elections in the tehsil were also announced. Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar informed that a meeting was organized in the hall of the Panchayat Samiti here for reservation draw.