DRDO scientist receives international honour

Hyderabad: Dr Prakash Chand Jain, an Outstanding Scientist with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India has been elected as a Fellow of American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) in recognition of his outstanding engineering achievements and contributions to engineering profession. Dr Jain is currently working at Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Missile Complex based Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad.

Dr Jain has made significant contributions in the areas of mechanical structural technologies applied to country’s defence programmes for the past three decades. His key contributions include structural integrity analysis of rocket airframes using cutting edge technologies.

Dr Jain is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, IIT Bombay and BOYSCAST Fellow from Penn State University USA. He is recipient of several awards including H J Bhabha Award from Prime Minister of India.