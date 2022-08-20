Dream home on a budget

'Lokmat Property Show 2022': Huge response on the second day too, citizens arrive with family for buying a home

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

Everyone dreams of owning a quality home. City dwellers got a chance to make this dream a reality in their budget through the exhibition 'Lokmat Property Show 2022'. On the second day of the exhibition on Saturday, there was an overwhelming response from the citizens. Citizens preferred to book their dream home

Information about hundreds of housing projects in the city with state-of-the-art facilities compatible with modern lifestyle is available in the exhibition. Many people visited the exhibition to buy their dream home with their families.

Powered by 'Manjeet Pride Group' and supported by 'Nabhraj Group', 'Lokmat Property Show-2022' was inaugurated in the hall of 'Lokmat Bhawan' on Friday.

Consumers were eagerly waiting for the 'Lokmat Property Expo 2022'. The excitement was also seen on Saturday. The customers started coming from 11 am. Every visiting customer was eager to find a house within their budget in this exhibition and move from rented house to their own house. Many customers were such that they found many options within their budget. Due to this, satisfaction was visible on the faces of the customers while leaving the exhibition.

The stalls of various reputed builders have banners with pictures of their housing projects. Citizens are so enthusiastic about this exhibition which started in the background of Ganeshotsav that most of the citizens entered the expo hall along with their families. The builders also expressed their satisfaction as many customers visited the stall during the day and learned detailed information about various projects.

Home within everyone's budget

The specialty of 'Lokmat Property Show' is that it offers a home that suits everyone's budget, from the middle class to the rich. From affordable houses to luxurious flats and bungalows worth crores of rupees, builders have provided all the options here. This is fulfilling the dream of a customer's home.

Relaxing layout

The home exhibition has been arranged in such a way in the hall of 'Lokmat Bhawan' that the customers can reach each stall and can move freely and comfortably throughout the exhibition without bumping into each other. Due to this, customers were seen sitting at each stall for half an hour getting detailed information.

Today is the last day

Sunday is the last day left for the three-day 'Lokmat Property Show 2022'. The organizers have appealed that people should take advantage of the public holiday day to come to the exhibition and fulfill their dreams.

Unique Buildcon, Pramod Mutha

Unique Buildcon will also have a stall at the property show. It provides information about the housing projects of four places. The 'Shri Ram Residency is a project of 2 BHK with 164 flats in Bhavsingpura area. Facilities from parking, lift, to solar water and landscape garden are provided here. 'Srinivasa Park' is a project of 66 flats in Waluj Mahanagar, in which 8 flats will be 1 BHK and 58 flats will be 2 BHK. Also, 50 percent flats have been booked. 'Orchid Tower' is a 2 BHK luxury 15 flat project in Satara area. Apart from this 'Srinath Park' in Nakshatrawadi is a 3 BHK 6 row house project.

Vansh group, Vinod Agarwal

Information about 5 home projects in the city will be given by Vansh Group at the home exhibition. 'Akshad Supercity' is being set up in a scenic environment at Gangapur Jahangir. This project is affordable to citizens. There are 350 one bhk row houses. This project is getting the best response from the general public. There are 2 and 3 BHK flats in 'Kings City' at Balapur on Beed Bypass Road. A 'Hi-Tech Business Center' of 226 shops is being set up at Chikalthana MIDC and it has received spontaneous response from professionals and entrepreneurs. There are only a few shops left. 'Ambai Residency' is a 3 bhk 12-flat project in Rachanakar Colony near Devogiri College. Information about the project of 55 plots in the Zalta area on Beed Bypass road is being displayed at the expo.