DRI officers interrogate chemical company owner

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The drug scam worth Rs 250 crore was unveiled in the city recently. The officers of the Directorate of the Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized narcotic drugs and raw materials from a company in the Paithan MIDC area. However, further investigation has been hampered as the kingpin of the scam Jiteshkumar Hinhoriya tried to commit suicide by cutting his neck and hand. On Wednesday, the officers thoroughly investigated a chemical company owner from Waluj.

DRI officers and the Gujarat police crime branch arrested Hinhoriya and Sandeep Kamawat after conducting a raid on a company in Paithan. During the investigation, the link to the scam was found with a big chemical factory in Waluj area. Hinhoriya used to manufacture MD drugs in this factory, the DRI officers mentioned to the local police. The officers conducted the inquiry of this company for the past two days. However, no substantial was found in the investigation even after five days.

The investigating team searched the company at Waluj on two occasions from Friday. The owner was called for an inquiry on Wednesday and the inquiry continued till late at night. Two guards were appointed outside the company since the raid was conducted, but they were removed on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Cidco police after registering the state of Jiteshkumar have continuously kept a watch on his health condition.