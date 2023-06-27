Drizzled since morning, 18.5 mm of rain in two hours

City drenched: Pleasant atmosphere and cool city residents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the first time in this monsoon season, the city dwellers enjoyed pleasant weather and drizzle throughout the day on Tuesday.

It had been drizzling since morning. The city was drenched by intermittent showers. Around 3:30 pm, the rainfall increased and in just two hours, 18.5 mm fell. It rained 19.9 mm till 5:30 pm as per the Chikalthana observatory. While the MGM observatory till 7 pm, recorded 26.4 mm rainfall while the MGM Gandheli observatory recorded 25.4 mm.

Clouds covered the city since morning. Those going out for work and business had to go out with raincoats and umbrellas. There were occasional breaks of rain. Only 1.4 mm rainfall was recorded at Chikalthana observatory till 2:30 pm. After 3:30 pm, however, the rain intensified. It rained heavily for a few minutes. Due to the strong presence of rain, the low-lying areas of the city, the roads became waterlogged. Bikers faced inconvenience while traveling through these roads. Director of MGM APJ Abdul Kalam astro and space science centre Srinivas Aundhkar, said that there was more rain after 4 pm.