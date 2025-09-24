Drug addict tries to cut off 18-year-old’s nose and ears just for looking at him

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Why are you looking at me?” with this, a drug-addicted goon brutally attacked an 18-year-old youth with a sharp weapon on his face and head, attempting to cut off his nose and ears. Locals intervened in time and saved his life. The shocking incident took place on September 23 at 6.30 pm in front of Jijamata School at N-5.

The accused has been identified as Ram Mundhe, a resident of N-5. Cidco Police arrested him immediately. The victim, Soham Kapse (18, N-6), a college student, had gone to meet his friends on September 23. While sitting with them near Jijamata School at N-5, the accused Ram approached them. He started abusing them, asking, “Why are you staring at me? Are you talking about me?” Soham and his friends tried to calm him down. But suddenly, Ram pulled out a sharp weapon from his pocket and attacked Soham. He inflicted deep wounds on his face, forehead, nose, ears, and head, even trying to cut off his ears. Locals rushed to rescue Soham and admitted him to a private hospital.

-----------------

21 stitches on ear and face

As soon as his father, Sachin Kapse, learned of the incident, he rushed to the hospital. Doctors admitted Soham due to his critical injuries, giving him as many as 21 stitches on his face and ears. Later, Kapse filed a complaint at Cidco Police Station against Ram Mundhe. A case has been registered, and police suspect the incident occurred under the influence of drugs. The court has remanded Mundhe to two days’ police custody, said Investigating Officer Shivaji Bhosle.