Drug peddler remanded in PC

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The union GST Intelligence Department arrested two drug peddlers after conducting a raid on a company in the Waluj MIDC area on Sunday and seized cocaine worth Rs 500 crore. Out of the two accused, one of the accused Sandeep Shankar Kumawat was produced before the judicial magistrate (first class) on Sunday. He has been remanded in a one-day police custody till October 23. Kumawat was later sent to the lockup in the Cidco police station. The officers of the Chhatrapati Sambhajingar divisional office of the GST Intelligence Department implemented the operation confidentially on Sunday.

Kumawat and Jiteshkumar Premjibhai Hinhoriya were arrested in this matter. However, Jiteshkumar tried to commit suicide by cutting his throat with a piece of glass. The officers informed the Cidco police about the incident and the injured accused was admitted to the MGM Hospital, where he is presently being treated. The police then produced Kumawat before the judicial magistrate (first class) court on Sunday. He will be produced before the special NDPS court on Monday, the official sources said. If the hospital gives discharge to Jiteshkumar, he can also be produced before the court.

12 cm deep injury on throat

Accused Jiteshkumar without the notice of the officers tried to commit suicide by cutting his throat with a piece of glass. He sustained 12 cm deep wound on the throat. He was immediately rushed to the MGM Hospital, where he was given stitches in the throat and the hand. His condition is now stable, said, MGM Hospital doctor Dr Raghvan.

He was admitted to the hospital at around 2.30 pm. He sustained injuries on the right side of the throat and on the left hand. Strict security has been deployed outside the SICU in the hospital and unknown persons are not allowed to enter in this area.