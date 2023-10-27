Drugs scam accused Jiteshkumar remanded in judicial custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The additional sessions judge N S Momin on Friday remanded the accused of the drugs scam worth Rs 350 crore Jiteshkumar Hinhoriya Premjibhai in judicial custody. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) demanded his custody and he has been sent to the Harsul prison in the judicial custody.

The court however granted permission to allow the treatment of the accused in the private hospital at his own expenses due to his ill-health and if the prison administration consider it necessary.

After Jiteshkumar was arrested, he tried to commit suicide and was being treated in the MGM Hospital. Surgeries were performed on him and he was given discharge on Friday. He was taken to the court in a wheelchair.

On behalf of the accused Adv Gopal Pandey requested to the court that the condition of Jiteshkumar is critical and he has not been completely recovered. Hence, he needs special observation of the expert doctors as his condition can deteriorate further. If his condition is good, he can assist in the investigation. Hence, he should be given permission for further treatment at his own expenses.

The special public prosecutor of DRI P P Dawalkar mentioned that a plastic surgery was performed on him in the MGM Hospital and the Government Medical College and Hospital doctors have given a certificate that his mental state is stable.

DRI officers first produced Jiteshkumar amid strict armed police security before the judicial magistrate (first class) R V Sapate’s court and the court ordered to produce him before the special court.

Adv Gopal Pandey was assisted by Adv Niranjan Pandey, Adv Shivam Pandey, Adv Rupa Sakla and Adv Kiran Kulkarni.

Meanwhile, an attempt to suicide has been registered against Jiteshkumar under section 307 of IPC with the Cidco police station. The police sought permission from the court to collect his blood samples.