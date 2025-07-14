Drunk auto driver climbs mobile tower, rescued after 3-hour drama

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A visibly drunk autorickshaw driver triggered panic on Monday afternoon by climbing a mobile tower near D.K.M.M. College in Begumpura on a dry day when all bars and wine shops were closed. The rescue operation lasted nearly three hours.

The man, identified as Vijay Bhoir (53), was seen loitering near the tower around 3 pm before suddenly climbing it. Locals tried to stop him and called for help. Damini squad members were the first to respond and cleared the area. Soon, Begumpura police and the fire department, including officers Vijay Rathod and Ashok Khandekar, reached the spot and brought Bhoir down safely. He was taken into custody and sent to government medical college and hospital(GMCH), where medical tests confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol. Police inspector Mangesh Jagtap said Bhoir confessed to climbing the tower due to personal stress.