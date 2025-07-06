Drunk husband sets wife ablaze over petty fight

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A man allegedly set his 20-year-old wife on fire after pouring thinner on her during a petty argument in Parsoda village on July 1.

The woman, who suffered serious burns, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. The accused, Sunil Machhindra Kurhade, a daily wage labourer, had recently shifted to Parsoda with his wife Rani and family. Known for his alcohol addiction, Sunil frequently fought with Rani.

On the evening of the incident, he returned home drunk, picked a quarrel, and in a rage, doused her with thinner and set her ablaze. Following her complaint, Vaijapur police registered an attempt to murder case against him.