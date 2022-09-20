Drunkard assaults woman in public

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

Cidco police have detained a drunkard, who was allegedly injuring and misbehaving with people including women passing through the road in the Cidco area. Enraged citizens then beat him near Vasantrao Naik College on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the process to lodge a complaint against him was underway till late in the night.

According to eye-witnesses, Raju Jadhav (resident of Rajnagar-Mukundwadi) was beating people passing through the road, in front of the Cidco office, with stones. He also mercilessly beat one Varsha Dongre at N-1 Circle and then ran towards Cidco Flyover.

While running also he was throwing stones at the people. Some of them sustained minor injuries. While he was running the angry people chased and held him near Vasantrao Naik College and beat him black and blue. In the meantime, the Cidco police station’s PSI Kailas Analdas reached the spot. He immediately made Jadhav sit in the police vehicle and obtained details about the incident from the people and then went to the police station. Later on, he was sent to the GMCH for medical. The report stated that he was in a drunken state. Meanwhile, the police have also sent Varsha Dongre for medical to GMCH. The police inspector Sambhaji Pawar said the police case will be filed against Raju after receiving the medical report of Varsha Dongre.