Drunkard woman, accomplices beat policemen

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

A drunkard woman and her accomplice was creating ruckus at Deolai Chowk on August 25 night. When a policemen tried to restrict them, they called two more persons and they severely beat him. Later, they were taken to Satara police station, where the woman created chaos again. A case has been registered against the woman, her three accomplices Amjad Shabbir Pinjari (Kabranagar), Faisal Feroz Mansuri (Indiranagar) and Shahir Nihal Pinjari (Kabranagar) with Sataranagar police station.

Police said, constable Vikas Chavan and Amol Rathod were going home after the duty on Thursday at around 9 pm. They saw a woman and her accomplice were creating chaos in Deolai Chowk. The traffic was jammed. When the policemen tried to disperse the crowd and convince them. She called two more persons and they severely beat the two policemen with belt. API Sunil Karale is further investigating the case.