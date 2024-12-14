Dummy candidates caught in Typing exam

A flying squad caught three dummy candidates during a typing exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Examination Council on Saturday. The incident occurred at Shivaji High School, Khokadpura, an exam centre in the city.

Based on a complaint by the exam centre director, the Kranti Chowk police registered a case against three dummy candidates, three original candidates, and two institute directors. The dummy candidates have been identified as Sandeep Shinde, Vishal Bhillore and Parmeshwar Jogdand, were impersonating original candidates Abhijit Suryavanshi, Amit Supekar and Shriram Pradhan. According to the complaint filed by Principal Dnyaneshwar Harkal, the exam centre director, reported that a flying squad led by Dr. Prakash Mante, Sitaram Pawar, and Pansare, along with a council inspector, conducted a surprise inspection at noon. They discovered the malpractice during the checks. All six candidates were caught on the spot and handed over to the Kranti Chowk police. Later, a case was registered against all eight accused, including the directors of the involved typing institutes.