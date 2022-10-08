Dussehra celebration at Evolving Minds

Aurangabad, Oct 7: The Evolving Minds preschool celebrated Dussehra in a spectacular way. Teachers enacted the story of Ramayana. The kids were told about the victory of good over evil. The Ravan Dahan was performed. Kids enjoyed shouting the slogans of Jai Shree Ram. They also enjoyed Dandiya in colourful attires. The kids did the activity of Toran making with enthusiasm and carried it with them for Dussehra decoration.