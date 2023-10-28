Dussehra celebrations at Nature’s Lap
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2023 07:30 PM 2023-10-28T19:30:09+5:30 2023-10-28T19:30:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nature's Lap School celebrated Dussehra, the festival marking the triumph of Lord Rama, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, over the ten-headed demon Ravana. Teachers enacted a play for students depicting Ramayan. Children thoroughly enjoyed the play along with dance and music. They danced to the tunes of dandiya and garba to celebrate Navratri.