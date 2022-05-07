E H Infoserve and GCEA sign MoU

Aurangabad, May 7:

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Endress Hauser InfoServe (India) Pvt Ltd and Government College of Engineering Aurangabad (GCEA) on Friday to promote more effective use of resources, and provide enhanced opportunities.

The MoU was signed by principal Dr RV Shetkar and managing director E H Pieter de Koning, and director Michelle Rowbotham from the company. Major areas of collaboration include robotics process automation, software testing, SAP ERP, digital workplace tools, digital solutions, data science, hardware, networking and cyber security. This collaboration will help the students and faculties by cross skilling and upskilling in the finer area of pursuit.

E H managing director Roopesh Kolalle, said that the initiatives to be carried out through the MoU included student internship programme, graduate trainees programme and sponsorship for master’s programme. Anjana Ghule, HoD IT, Manoj Patil, HoD business applications, Pankaj Patil, HoD technical infrasturcture, Rutuja Rajguru, HoD of development were present on the occasion.