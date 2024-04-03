E-vehicle fire risk reignites concerns after Cantonment fire incident

Many tamper with the battery to boost speed of the EVs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A recent fire incident involving a charging e-vehicle in the cantonment area has reignited concerns about the safety of electric vehicles (EV). This incident comes amidst a growing number of similar reports across the country, raising questions about potential dangers associated with EVs.

The fire reportedly originated from a charger within a shop while the EV was plugged in. This incident highlights the potential risk of malfunctions during the charging process. While the state government promotes EVs through tax exemptions and relaxed registration requirements for 25 kmph low-speed scooters, concerns remain regarding illegal modifications. In an attempt to boost speed, some users resort to tampering with their two-wheeler EVs, often exceeding safe battery capacity limits. These modifications not only increase the risk of accidents but also contribute to fire hazards.

Authorities conducted an inspection drive in 2022 targeting manufacturers and distributors of such illegally modified vehicles. Despite these efforts, the issue of EV fires persists. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has indicated that they will inspect the e-vehicle involved in the cantonment fire incident upon receiving a request from the police.

Experts advise e-vehicle owners :

-Use only the manufacturer-provided charger and wire.

-Avoid overnight charging, as it can potentially lead to battery or charger explosions and compromise battery performance.

-Refrain from using power extensions, instead, charge the vehicle directly from a wall outlet.

-Consider installing smoke detectors for added precaution.

-Dispose of old lithium-ion batteries responsibly and avoid keeping them at home.

-Whenever possible, utilize authorized charging stations instead of charging in public places.

Number of e-vehicles in the district:

- E-Bikes - 13,521

- Cars -752

- Electric Rickshaws (Loading) -356

- Buses - 7

- E-Rickshaws (Passenger)- 52