Earn Rs 5 per bill via MSEDCL's payment wallet

Opportunity for credit societies and shopkeepers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has launched its own payment wallet for credit societies, medical and general store owners, providing an opportunity for them to earn Rs 5 per bill receipt.

The initiative aims to make it easier for power consumers, particularly in rural areas, to pay their electricity bills. Interested parties need to approach MSEDCL's divisional offices with necessary documents such as PAN, Aadhar, GST, shop act licence, address proof, passport photo, and a cancelled cheque. The documents will be verified by the sub-divisional office, and the applications will be approved from the company's corporate office. The wallet has to be recharged after approval using debit and credit cards or online banking. Wallet holders can register on MSEDCL's app and collect electricity bill payments from consumers. After the bill payment is made, the registered mobile of the consumer will receive an SMS about the payment immediately. The wallet also allows payment of electricity bills from different persons through different log-ins using the same wallet balance, and the commission will be credited to the main wallet at the end of the month. MSEDCL is encouraging maximum credit societies and shopkeepers in urban and rural areas to apply to become wallet holders.