Eclipse will last for one hour and nineteen minutes today

Dark shadow phase will begin at 1:05 am and end at 2:24 am

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A partial lunar eclipse will be visible on October 28 and 29 from the city, according to Srinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astro and Space Science Centre. The eclipse will begin around midnight on Saturday, and the dark shadow phase will begin at 1:05 am and end at 2:24 am. The duration of the eclipse will be one hour and nineteen minutes.

Giving more information, Aundhkar said that this will be the second celestial event of the month after the annular solar eclipse on October 14. A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon come into a line, so that the moon passes into the shadow of the Earth. In a partial lunar eclipse, the moon is only partially obscured by the Earth's shadow. The eclipse will be visible from anywhere in India, as well as from the city.

Safe to view with naked eye

The eclipse will begin at around midnight on October 28, and the dark shadow phase will begin on October 29 at 1:05 am and end at 2:24 am. The duration of the eclipse will be one hour and nineteen minutes. It is safe to view a lunar eclipse with the naked eye. However, it is important to find a dark location with a clear view of the sky, said the experts.

Next Lunar eclipse in September 2025

This is the last lunar eclipse visible from India until September 7, 2025.