ED conducts inquiry in CSMC till late evening

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed in the city after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) teams started raiding the houses of contractors connected with the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) scam on Friday morning. During the whole day, the teams were busy, but one ED officer reached the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today evening for an investigation. The surprise visit became the talk of the campus.

The officer during his interaction with the additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, head of PMAY Qamar Shaikh and others obtained the details of the implementation process of PMAY, said the reliable sources.

It may be noted that the former municipal corporation administrator had constituted a committee comprising key officers to monitor and implement the tender process under PMAY. The work order to ‘Samrath Construction Co.’ was given after the approval of this committee. Today, the ED officer sought details from the civic officers like how the CSMC implemented the tender process; the total number of quotations received from different contractors; the total number of invalid tenders received; the estimated cost of the project; the list of documents submitted by the contractor to get the project; how the CSMC scrutinised the list of documents submitted by the contractor; how did the contractor evaluate and quoted the charges to construct each house etc, said the sources.

Meanwhile, sensation prevailed in the municipal corporation after the ED officials paid a surprise visit to headquarters for inquiry in the evening and it continued till late in the evening.

CSMC administrator out of the station

It may be noted that the ED officers prior to conducting of raids, had communicated with the CSMC administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari on phone, a few days ago. They discussed various aspects of the PMAY scheme. The CSMC administrator left the city on Thursday morning and co-incidentally the ED raids started in the city on Friday morning.