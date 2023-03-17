ED officers reach exam centre to bring daughter of contractor

Lokmat News Network

Enforcement Department (ED) conducted a raid on the house of a contractor of Prime Minister Awas Yojana in the city on Friday morning. The family members told the ED officers that the daughter of the contractor has gone for her class tenth examination and they have to bring her in the afternoon after the exam. The officers then took her uncle with them to the exam centre and brought her home in their own vehicle. The incident was seen at Adityanagar in Ulkanagari area.

ED officers on Friday morning conducted raids at the offices and houses of three contractors in the matter of scam in PM Awas Yojana for constructing 39,000 houses worth Rs 4,600 crores. In all, 16 officers arrived in the city on Thursday evening in the city by plane and stayed at Manor Hotel at Kranti Chowk. They booked six vehicles in advance for conducting the raids. The vehicle drivers were directed to be present at the hotel at 5 am. The planning of the raids was done at night and the officers left the hotel at around 6.15 am.

The officers raided the bungalow of the owner of Sundar Construction Satish Runwal and the gate was closed from the inside. At the same time, a raid was conducted on the flat of Amar Bafna, director of Samrath Construction and J V Company at Pandariba. The officers were seen coming and going into these two houses till 7 pm.

The officers also conducted a raid on the flat at Pasaydan Apartment in Adityanagar in the Ulkanagari area of Ritesh Kankriya, director of Indoglobal Infrastructure Services. Ritesh, his brother, wife, and children were present. Ritish’s daughter had gone for class tenth examination. His brother asked permission for the officers to bring his niece from the exam centre at around 1 pm. The officers took him in their car and bring her from the centre.