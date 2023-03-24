ED summon contractors for inquiry into PMAY scam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the sources are to be believed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned four contractors connected with Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) scam to present for the inquiry at the headquarters in Mumbai.

It may be noted that the ED is conducting an in-depth inquiry into the PMAY. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Aparna Thete has arrived in the city today after facing the ED inquiry for the last four days.

Meanwhile, the rumour spread on the CSMC campus the ED would be summoning a few more civic officials for the inquiry.

Earlier, the CSMC lodged complaint against the contractor Samrath Constructions Co. and his 19 directors with the City Chowk police station. Hence the ED started an independent inquiry into the scam. On March 17, the six teams of ED conducted raids at different places in the city. The ED also procured necessary documents regarding the tenders on the same day evening. Later on, the ED headquarters summoned Thete for inquiry on March 20. The ED understood in detail from her right from the process of floating the tender to the shortlisting of the contractor, apart from the terms and conditions laid by the CSMC.

It is learnt that the ED has also summoned the agencies which have done a survey of the PMAY, it is learnt.