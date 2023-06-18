Education control room in municipal schools to strengthen education

Initiative of Smart City: If students is absent for eight days, teachers and principal will visit his home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has 72 municipal schools in the city. Efforts are underway to ensure that students receive an education comparable to that of private institutions. To facilitate this, an education control room has been established in the Smart City, where daily information regarding student attendance and teacher absences will be recorded starting from 8 am.

Municipal administrator G Sreekanth has announced that if a student is absent continuously for eight days, the teacher and head constable will visit the student's home to understand the reason for their absence and encourage them to return to school.

The municipal schools in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar operate in Urdu, Marathi, and Semi-English mediums, catering to over 18,000 students. In the past two years, the corporation has established five CBSE schools, with a sixth CBSE school recently commencing its operations in Cidco N-11. These CBSE schools have received positive responses, and admissions have reached capacity. As part of the Smart City initiative, 50 schools are being transformed into smart schools at a cost of Rs 63 crore, aimed at providing a better educational experience to municipal school students. Administrator G Sreekanth said that the corporation is determined to enhance the quality of education in municipal schools, addressing issues such as teacher and principal punctuality and student absenteeism.

Online report from every school

Teachers and principals will be required to submit online reports to the education control room, detailing the topics covered and activities conducted during the academic year. These reports will be reviewed daily, and the teachers will receive training from the Asude Foundation to ensure their teaching methods remain up to date.