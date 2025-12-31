Education department recommends cancellation of Woodrich school recognition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Secondary Education Department has recommended the cancellation of recognition for Woodrich School in Kanchanwadi, citing negligence towards the safety of two students. The recommendation was submitted to the Deputy Director of Education on 29 December.

The issue arose because the school bus drops two daughters of a parent, studying in 2nd and 6th grades, 200 meters away from their homes on a busy main road, requiring them to walk across high-traffic streets. Parents had raised concerns that dropping the children far from the society gate posed a safety risk. Despite multiple inspections, notices, and hearings including a review by the District Safety Committee the school allegedly did not comply with instructions.

The education department noted that the school administration failed to follow points 4 and 5 of the government order dated 18 March 2025 regarding student safety, prompting the recommendation to cancel recognition.

However, Woodrich School chairman Deepak Kothari stated that the students were dropped 100 meters from their homes, with female staff assisting them across the road. He added that parents insist the bus stop at the society gate, which is impractical due to narrow and crowded roads, and called the department’s recommendation incorrect.