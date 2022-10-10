Efforts being taken for uniformity in courses & exam pattern: Principal secretary Rastogi

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Principal secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department Vikaschandra Rastogi said that efforts are being made to bring uniformity in undergraduate and postgraduate courses, marking and examination patterns and teachers' workload.

He was speaking at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday to take a review of preparations in universities from Marathwada and Khandesh for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Vikaschandra Rastogi said that his department is organising joint meetings at Aurangabad, Pune and Nagpur. “Understanding subjects university-wise will be useful. Discussions on examination reformation were held in the JBVC meeting,” he added.

A review meeting of discussions taken in the Joint Board of Vice-chancellors (JBVC) which was also held on April 7,20221 was conducted in Management Council Hall today.

Box

Colleges should go for NAAC accreditation

Vikaschandra Rastogi said that all the colleges should undergo assessment from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in the next six months. “The universities were instructed to issue notice to the college for the NAAC accreditation. The State Government keeping an eye on the colleges which will face action if accreditation is not done,” he said.

Box

Colleges should expedite the recruitment process

He said that instructions were issued to complete fill vacant posts of teachers. “Colleges should expedite the process as they have not completed ‘roster’ verification and obtaining ‘NoC’ for the recruitment despite receiving permission,” he said.