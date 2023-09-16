Efforts to be made to allocate Rs 100 Cr to GMCH :Mushrif

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Efforts will be made to allocate Rs 100 crore fund before March 2024 for the important requirements of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). There will be stress on giving the best facilities in the minimum fund. Making a big demand is of no use. The reason is that the State Government has its own limits. Supplementary demands are made in the budget and then, it takes a long time to get funds. After studying whatever fund is left in the budget today, efforts will be made to provide the best help to the GMCH,” said Hasan Mushrif, Medical Education Minister.

Hasan Mushrif who dedicated the cathlab and oxygen tank at the Super Specialty Block of GMCH on Saturday conducted a review meeting. Principal Secretary of Department Dinesh Waghmare, GMCH Dean

Dr Sanjay Rathod, Officer on Special Duty of Government Cancer Hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad presented the requirements of the hospital.

Chief Executive Officer of Super Specialty Block Dr Sudhir Chaudhary, Deputy Dean Dr Bharat Sonawane, Dr Prasad Deshpande, Dr Mangala Borkar were present

Privatisation is not necessary

“The super speciality block’s building was constructed in the GMCH The equipment and operation theatre are also ready. There is a cathlab. Angiography was done. I was shocked to know that angioplasty and bypass cannot be done due to lack of technical staff,” said Mushrif, who took charge as Medical Education Minister, three months ago.

Super speciality posts to be filed

Hasan Mushri said that the merit list after taking examinations for the grade-III posts was released. “Orders of the appointment will be issued soon. The first time that posts of super speciality block will be filled. There is no plan for the privatisation of the super speciality block.

This subject has not reached me. A large number of doctors were transferred in the meantime. A question was raised whether the transfers were proper or improper. Some of them moved to Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal while others demanded to cancel the transfers. We have to find out solution and settle the matter,” he said.

Special building for OBGY dept

The Government has approved 90 beds for obstetrics and gynaecology (OBGY) while more than 200 women and their babies are admitted every day there. The proposal for an independent building for the department has been on paper for many years. On this, he said, “An independent building for the maternity department of the GMCH will be approved.” Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod presented the status of the OBGY department in the review meeting held in the presence of Hasan Mushrif. “There were 22,000 delivery patients in the year 2022, followed by 19,000 in 2021 and 16,000 in 2020. The department is on the second floor and many problems arise from that. Therefore, it is necessary to have an independent building for the department. A proposal of Rs 50 crore for the building was submitted,” he added.