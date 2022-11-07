Efforts to make convocation ceremony memorable & grand

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is taking all efforts to make the 62nd convocation ceremony a memorable event. The convocation ceremony will be organised on the campus from 11 am to 1 pm, on November 19.

Pioneer of Super Computer and Maharashtra Bhusan Vijay Bhatkar (chancellor of Nalanda University) will be the chief guest while Governor and chancellor of universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari will preside over the function.

NCP chief and former chief minister MP Sharad Pawar and union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will be honoured with D Litt.

A review meeting of officers was held at Mahatma Phule Hall of the university on Monday. A total of 30 different committees were set up in the meeting. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the convocation function was not conducted for the past two years due to the Covid spread.

He said that the administration was determined to make the ceremony memorable and grand. All the deans and management council members will also grace the event. The degrees from the years 2020 and 2021 will be awarded to the candidates in the ceremony. Only Ph D holders will be allowed to receive the degree which will be conferred upon 565 researchers. Chairmen and members of all the committees were present.

Live streaming on social media, portal

There will be live webcasting and streaming of the ceremony on Youtube social media. A large number of teachers, students and the general public are likely to turn up for the ceremony. Considering this, a big screen will be installed outside the university auditorium. VC Dr Yeole said that the main entrance, auditorium and statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar would be illuminated and decorated.

Other candidates to get degrees on counter

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that M Phil, undergraduate and postgraduate students of the departments would get degrees at the counter of the examination department on the same day after the main ceremony.