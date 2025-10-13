‘Ekatma Manav Darshan’ should be included in the curriculum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The idea of 'Ekatma Manav Darshan' put forward by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay has been very fundamental and revolutionary in post-independence India. It is necessary to include this idea in the degree curriculum and to reflect more,” said Dr Anand Mapuskar, an educationist.

He was speaking in a one-day workshop organised for programme officers by the National Service Scheme Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) recently.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari inaugurated the workshop. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar, and NSS director Dr Sominath Khade were present on the stage.

In various sessions throughout the day, educationist Dr Upendra Kulkarni, Dr Nitin Kharke and Sanjay Salve delivered lectures on 'Environmental, Economic and Family Thinking in Ekatma Manav Darshan'. Programme officers of 225 colleges from four districts participated in this one-day workshop. Dr Anand Mapuskar delivered the keynote address. He said that earlier, the discussion on international humanitarianism was going on all over the world.