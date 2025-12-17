Elderly man dies in motorcycle accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 75-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle on Bhokardan Road in Sillod on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Patilba Tulshiram Janjal (Savarkheda).

According to details, Patilba Janjal was walking along the Sillod-Bhokardan road near Pimpalgaon village at 1 pm today when he was hit by a speeding motorcycle (MH 20 HL 4515) in front of the Buldhana Urban Warehouse. He was seriously injured in the accident.

Janjal was immediately admitted to the sub-district hospital in Sillod by the people present at the scene. He died there at 2 PM today while undergoing treatment.

A case was registered against the unknown motorcycle rider at the Sillod Rural Police Station. Police Head Constable Deepak Ingle is conducting further investigation.