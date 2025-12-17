Elderly man killed on the spot as truck hits two-wheeler

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An elderly two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot after a truck hit his motorcycle from behind near Sahara Hotel in the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue area at Vaijapur around 2 pm on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mansaram Dashrath Avhale (70), a resident of Aghur. Avhale was riding his two-wheeler (MH 57 A 4752) from Vaijapur city towards Gangapur Road when a truck (MH 04–6055) rammed into his vehicle from behind near the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue.

The impact was severe, and Avhale died instantly at the spot. He was a retired employee of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). He is survived by his wife and two sons.