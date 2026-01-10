Election Column

Election Returning Office : 03

1.Prabhag Number - 13

2.Prominent Areas - Maqsood Colony, Karim Colony, Ravindranagar, Bhimsandeshnagar, Kaiser Colony, Siddheshwar Colony, Jinsi, Bari Colony, Indiranagar (few lanes), Baijipura, etc.

3. Total Voters –39,444 includes 20,567 males and 18,877 females.

4.Total candidates in fray - 28 (including independents).

5. Core Civic Issues – Erratic water supply, construction of development plan (DP) road connecting directly to Jalna Road, traffic congestion, operation of traffic signal to bring parking discipline, free laboratory testing facility and upgradation of civic hospital, absence of playground, community hall, etc.

Four Categories

A. (OBC): Shaikh Iftekhar Ahmed (INC), Syed Sohel (AIMIM), Nuzrat Khan (NCP-AP), Patel Shaikh Salim (NCP-SP), among others.

B. (Open–Female): Khan Durrani Anam (NCP-AP), Alkesari Deena Alkesari Mohammed (AIMIM), among others.

C. (Open–Female): Rajashri Pophale (Uddhav Sena), Shaikh Samina Begum (INC), Zohra Sameer Bin Hydra (AIMIM), among others.

D. (Open): Shaikh Babbu Karim (Uddhav Sena), Al-Hamed Ahmed Hussain (INC), Syed Osama Abdul Qadeer (AIMIM), Salim Samsher Patel (NCP-AP), among others.

About Prabhag

This prabhag comprises old city areas with a dense population of Muslim voters, along with a significant presence of Dalit and Hindu communities. Most residents belong to low- and middle-income groups, with a small high-income population residing in areas such as Bari Colony, Nagsenvan Colony, and Jaswantpura. The locality is known for major food hubs at Champa Chowk, Roshan Gate, and Madani Chowk, along with numerous tea stalls and pan shops. Heritage structures like Roshan Gate, the now-demolished Khas Gate, and Noor Gate reflect its historical past. The area also has several bakeries, milk centres, sweet shops, non-vegetarian outlets, women-centric markets, private Urdu and English medium schools, marriage halls, and gift shops. It is especially famous for the “Food Lane” stretching from Roshan Gate to Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah. Electoral competition here is intense, with candidates from major political parties as well as independents like Mohsin Ahmed and wife of Jafar Builder actively contesting.

Voice of Residents:

Khaled Ahmed (Mhada Colony) –

Water is a basic necessity for survival, but the civic body failed to maintain fair balance between water distribution to industries and residential consumers. Currently, the gap in water supply extends to 10–12 days, and it must be reduced to at least alternate-day supply. Depleting water levels in borewells is forcing residents to depend on costly private water tankers. Despite receiving water for only 3–4 days in a month, the civic administration continues to levy water tax for the entire year. The situation should be improved soon.

Kamran Awaiz (Bari Colony) – The road stretching from Roshan Gate to Shah Bazaar experiences heavy traffic density, with frequent congestion during mornings, afternoons and evenings. Irresponsible parking by visitors to the establishments along the roadside further worsens the situation. Therefore, the police administration should make the traffic signal installed at Champa Chowk operational to ease the traffic burden and ensure better traffic discipline in the area.

Abdal Memon (Champa Chowk) – Adequate health facilities should be provided at the municipal corporation health centres and hospitals. Mohalla Clinics must be established, and services such as laboratory testing, sonography, CT scans, and other diagnostic facilities should be made available at affordable rates. At present, patients are forced to spend heavily at private laboratories. Besides, a well-equipped hospital with inpatient admission facilities for various ailments should be constructed.

Khanderao V Jadhav (Ravindranagar)- The municipal corporation administration should prioritise the welfare of common citizens living in this prabhag for decades. At present, there is no community or function hall in the area, and one should be constructed on a priority basis so that people from heterogeneous communities can celebrate their auspicious occasions, whether small or large. For example, the Ajanta function hall built in Cantonment area remains the most preferred venue for low- and middle-income families.