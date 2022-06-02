Electricity consumers save Rs 120 on e-bills

Aurangabad, June 2:

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), a few years back started a scheme ‘Go Green’ to provide online e-bills instead of printing bills to save papers and avert deforestation. The consumers opting for online electricity bills instead of printed bills are saving Rs 120 annually. The residents are giving a positive response to the scheme.

The company has provided online alternatives for electricity bills like a mobile app and website. Earlier, Rs 3 per month concession was given to the customers obtaining e-bills. It was increased to Rs 10 per month from December 1, 2018. The customers can avail the details about the ‘Go Green' scheme on the company app or website at the link https://consumerinfo.mahadiscom.in/gogreen.php

14K consumers get concession

In the Aurangabad circle, 14,152 consumers registered for the ‘Go Green’ scheme. These included 7,454 from Aurangabad city, 4,138 from Aurangabad rural, and 2,560 from Jalna circle, informed MSEDCL chief engineer Bhujang Khandare.