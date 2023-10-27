Electricity theft worth Rs 3.16 lakh unearthed

Case in Rahmaniya colony, 70 feet wire seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case was registered at Cidco police station on Thursday against a person, who stole electricity worth Rs 3.16 lakh by installing a dummy metre even when the power supply was permanently interrupted.

Assistant engineer of the MSEDCL Shahganj sub division, Vitthal Sapkal and his colleagues were on inspection on October 16 at 11 am. Meanwhile, they noticed that a home in Rahmania colony, Kiradpura whose electricity supply was permanently cut off was using electricity. Home owner, Hashim Qureshi Islam Qureshi was found to have installed metre illegally. He also connected the electricity supply using a 70-feet wire from the electricity pole to his house. Electricity was also being supplied to the rooms of the other five tenants. The team disconnected the electricity supply and removed the metre and seized it. The accused stole electricity of 13414 units worth Rs 3.16 lakh. A case was registered against Hashim Qureshi in the Cidco police station.