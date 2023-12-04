Ellora-Ajanta 2024 Festival in February!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If all goes well, the district administration is gearing up to conduct the ambitious Ellora-Ajanta Festival, at Sunehri Mahal, on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus, in the first or second week of February 2024.

The planning to conduct the festival before the implementation of the election code of conduct for Lok Sabha will be made in January 2024.

It may be noted that the seating capacity of Sunehri Mahal is between 1,000 and 1,500. Earlier, the three day long festival was held from 25 to 27 in February 2023.

The funds will be attracted from the Department of Culture and CSR funds from industrialists. The district administration has held a primary level discussion to ensure the festival is held without any obstruction and break.

The district collector Astik Kumar Pandey said,“The planning is being made to conduct the festival in the first or the second week of February 2024. The primary level discussion about it has been done recently.”