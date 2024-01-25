Ellora-Ajanta Fest tickets available in Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state entity, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), has also vowed to make the ambitious Ellora Ajanta International Festival a great success, through its initiative.

When contacted, the MTDC general manager Chandrashekar Jaiswal said, “We have made available the tickets of the three-day long festival at different centres and MTDC offices including the headquarters in Mumbai.”

Jaiswal added, “ The Ellora-Ajanta International Festival is one of the important mega cultural festivals of Maharashtra. The platform intends to showcase the unique culture and traditions of the region in a classic way. I appealed to the citizens to attend all the events of the festival in large numbers.”