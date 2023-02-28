Ellora Caves: Magnificient stone carvings make W20 delegates speechless

Aurangabad:

The visit to the world heritage Ellora Caves on Tuesday evening, turned out to be the best gift for the international delegates, as the W20 inception meeting concluded today afternoon. The delegates, however, expressed that a couple of hours is insufficient for them to see the magnificent caves.

They were thrilled when they felt the same warmth in their welcome which was accorded at Bibi ka Maqbara and Aurangabad Caves.

The diversity of the caves - Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism - made them speechless. They were surprised after knowing the history of the caves including the building of the Kailas Temple. The guides were explaining the caves to the members in their respective country’s languages. They were watching the stone carvings on walls, pillars, ceiling roofs and paintings with curiosity. Some of them uttered ‘Wow’, some were heard saying ‘Amazing’ and ‘Wonderful.’ No doubt, the history of three different cultures was highly adorable by the delegates.

The Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Meena, superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya, additional collector Dr Anant Gawhane and other key officers from the district administration, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), were present on the occasion.

The rural police maintained tight police bandobast on the road from Khuldabad to Ellora Caves to avoid traffic congestion in the ghat and in front of the heritage site during the evening hours. The checking of vehicles was also done on the occasion.