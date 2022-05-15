Eloped minor girl rescued

Aurangabad, May 15:

Having faith on the pretext of promises, a minor girl from Reulgaon near Pishor eloped with an unidentified person. A case was registered in this regard with the Pishor police station on Friday. The police searched the girl and handed her over to her family members.

Police said, a minor girl left home without telling anyone and did not return. When realized that the girl is missing, her relatives lodged a complaint against an unidentified person. The police started the search for the girl and received the information that she has been spotted in the jurisdiction of the Nevasa police station. Accordingly, the police went to Nevasa and brought her to Pishor and handed her over to her parents.