ELU maps to get ready in one month!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The head of the DP Unit, Mohammed Raza Khan, gave a presentation on the city's Integrated Development Plan before the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, today.

Khan told the civic chief that if his unit gets the expected cooperation from the AMC and the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), then he would be able to submit the existing land use (ELU) maps in one month.

As reported earlier, the state government has deployed the DP Unit headed by the deputy director (Town Planning) Khan on the task of preparing a development plan comprising the old city and its extended portions for the AMC. Today, the civic chief held a meeting with the AMC's Town Planning section and the DP Unit in this regard.

Briefing about the meeting, Chaudhari said,” The essential information required to prepare the ELU was presented by the DP Unit in the meeting. The progress of the development plan was reviewed in the meeting. Meanwhile, the task of incorporating the plan on the GIS survey map is pending said the DP Unit in the meeting.

The AMC and ASCDCL are cooperating with the unit, but the process of appointing a private agency is pending. The tender process has been done, but the agency has quoted high rates. Hence, we have called the agency for negotiations after two days, said the civic chief.