Embezzlement in education institute on forged documents

Aurangabad, March 3:

Eight persons including the president, vice president and the principal of an education institute have been booked for large-scale embezzlement on the basis of forged documents. The misappropriation occurred in Nisargdeep Shikshan Prasaran Mandan, Banjara Colony, Khokadpura. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station on the directives of the court.

According to the complaint lodged by Baburao Ramdas Pawar, cases have been registered against the president of the institute Asaram Poma Rathod, members Radhabai Asaram Rathod, vice president Surekha Asaram Rathod, Vijayendra Gulabsingh Jadhav, Shubham Vijayendra Jadhav, treasurer Ranjeet Asaram Rathod, clerk Surjeet Asaram Rathod and principal Nilesh Sidram Ambewadikar.

In this matter, all the accused are family members. They made an appointment of the principal by breaching all the rules prescribed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Pawar claimed that he is the original president of the institute and he has been ignored while taking the decision of the institute. A school and a college of the institute are run at Chitepimpalgaon. The executive body was formed on June 28, 2020, by using forged documents. Later, the teachers and staff were appointed illegally. A complaint was lodged with Kranti Chowk police station but no action was taken. Hence, the complainant moved to court. On February 25 during the hearing, judicial magistrate (first class) Dhanashree R Bhandari gave an order to lodged a complaint in this regard. Accordingly, a cheating case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station. API Vikas Khatke is further investigating the case.